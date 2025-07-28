A fake quote misattributed to former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has surfaced online with claims that he criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for going ahead with the match between India Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 in September. However, BOOM found that the viral quote is fake, and Ashwin has made no such statement.

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 that released on July 26, 2025 has sparked controversy as India is set to face Pakistan on September 14 during the T20-format tournament. This comes shortly after the India and Pakistan veterans match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was cancelled following public outrage.

The Claim: Ashwin said, “Small money got WCL cancelled, India vs Pak being played for big money.”

A graphic with a photo of Ashwin taken from his YouTube channel show Ash Ki Baat is being shared on X with the text, “Small money is involved so World Championship of Legends got cancelled, but India is playing Pakistan in Asia Cup because money decides patriotism."

Ravichandran Ashwin spoke the most brutal truth about BCCI and Indian Cricket Team.

You need guts to say such things🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QGYUc81uzq — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) July 26, 2025

What We Found:

1. No Public Statement by Ashwin Criticizing BCCI Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match

We checked Ravichandran Ashwin’s official YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, and found no recent videos or discussions where he spoke about the Asia Cup 2025 or criticised the BCCI regarding the match between India and Pakistan scheduled for September 14.

2. Ashwin Dismisses Fake Quote

On July 28, Ashwin took to X and quote-tweeted the fake graphic saying, “Don’t associate me with this fake news. Shame on those who trigger all this.” BOOM has reached out to Ashwin for response, the article will updated upon receiving one.

Don’t associate me with this fake news.



Shame on those who trigger all this https://t.co/9IlYcvYhwx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2025



