Woman Places Ad For Vaccinated Groom? Not Really

A newspaper matrimonial advertisement of a bride seeking a groom on the condition that he is also vaccinated is fake. BOOM found that the viral clipping was created using a fake newspaper clipping generator website.

The fake clipping is dated June 4, 2021, and claims that a self-employed Roman Catholic woman who herself is vaccinated is seeking an alliance with a man of her faith on the condition that he is also vaccinated with both doses of Covishield.

The viral clipping was tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with the caption, "Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?"





NDTV and Scoopwhoop reported on Tharoor tweeting the viral newspaper clipping, without mentioning that it is fake. (Read here, here)

The same newspaper clipping has been viral on Twitter with several users sharing it

BOOM also received the viral clipping on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111).









We ran a reverse image search of the viral newspaper clipping which threw up links to Newspaper clipping generator tools that use the same format.

BOOM has previously debunked the similar fake newspaper clipping that was created using a newspaper clipping generator tool fodey.com which allows a user to generate a fake news clipping using the masthead of any newspaper one intends.





After entering the desired details, we found that the viral newspaper clipping matched with the fake newspaper clipping created using the tool.





Additionally, the font of the text is the same as well as the top-left edges of the paper match with the clipping generator.

