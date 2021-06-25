Doctored Video Of Manish Sisodia Slamming The Centre Shared With False Claim

A video of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been edited and shared with a false claim that he is calling out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for issuing multiple vaccination drive ads in newspapers despite no availability of vaccines. BOOM found that in the original video Sisodia is criticising the Union government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments for issuing ads on the vaccination drive instead of focusing on vaccine procurement.

The video is being shared after Sisdoia's press conference on June 21, 2021, where he criticised the Modi government for the ads even as BJP leaders hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party pointing out that the Kejriwal government did the same.

In the edited clip, Sisodia can be hear saying that there are four to five ads in every newspaper in the country on vaccination drives while there are no vaccines available and government officers are being pressured to issue ads despite no vaccines being there. While Sisodia is talking, in the other panel, ads by the Kejriwal government are displayed with the caption stating, "Sisodia slams Kejriwal for no vaccines only ads"

Additionally, at the 17 seconds timestamp in the clip, a photoshopped poster of CM Kejriwal congratulating Delhi for a speed breaker has also been added among the ads.

A pro-right account Political Kida, which has in the past shared fake and misleading information shared the edited video on Facebook with the caption, "Sisodia Slams Kejriwal For "No Vaccination, only Ads".

Click here to view, and here for an archive

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation shared by Political Kida.

Click here to view, and here for an archive

Viral on Facebook





Also Read: Old Images Of Muslims Practising Yoga Viral With Misleading Claims

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that in the original video, Manish Sisodia is criticising the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state governments for issuing ads on the vaccination drive and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The viral video is doctored as the text is overlaid on the video and the split screen with visuals of AAP ads lead a viewer to believe Sisodia is speaking about Kejriwal.

The live video of the press conference shows that at the five minutes timestamp, Sisodia addresses the vaccination drive ads issued by BJP state governments and the central government. He then criticises them for the same saying while ads are being issued the problem of availability of vaccines is not being addressed. The part where Sisodia mentions BJP state governments and the Modi government has been edited out in the viral clip.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/CCdbez8UeJ — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 21, 2021

"...Several newspapers across the nation today published long one-pager advertisements on the central government's largest vaccination drive. State governments such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka also published similar advertisements in newspapers thanking the central government's vaccination drive. The Centre needs to understand that our people need vaccines, not long advertisements. Instead of spending this much money on advertisements, if the Centre had spent it on procuring vaccines from abroad, our COVID-19 crisis could have been managed better..," Sisodia can be heard saying.

Additionally, the press conference by Sisodia was also reported by several media outlets where he had claimed that the central government was putting pressure on the Delhi government to publish ads praising the vaccination drive and thanking PM Modi instead of focusing on procuring vaccines for citizens.

After Sisodia's press conference, BJP leaders hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party pointing out that the Kejriwal government did the same and shared photos of newspapers ads put out by the Delhi government on getting vaccinated.

👉Modi government providing free vaccines : Zero ads

👉Kejriwal ji has nothing to do with vaccination, he's campaigning in Punjab : Ads worth crores pic.twitter.com/vyjCGMflwb — S.Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) June 24, 2021



