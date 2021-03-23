Flight Simulation Clip Shared As Boeing 747 Launched From A Cargo Plane

A clip from a flight simulator is being shared with a false claim that it shows a Boeing 747 being launched from a cargo plane with one on top of the other, taking off while defying all odds.

The 4.13 minutes clip shows two aircraft - an Antonov An 225 carry a Boeing 747 while taking off the runway and then launching it away after it takes off.

The clip is being shared on Facebook with the caption, "Sitting over a very large cargo aeroplane . After attaining a reasonably good height, the B-747 was launched ,from top of the Cargo plane so easily. It is really worth watching."

On searching on Facebook with the same caption, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim.





BOOM also received the clip on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111)





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip is taken from a flight simulator X-Plane 11 made by Laminar Research, and is not real footage of an Antonov An 225 carry a Boeing 747 while taking off the runway.

On observing the video, at several points, one can notice that the clip is a simulation. Taking a cue we seaeched on YouTube with the keywords, "British Airways plane on top of an Antonov plane simulator" and found the clip has on a YouTube channel that makes videos on airplanes landing using flight simulator games.

We found that the viral clip matches the video uploaded on September 20, 2020, on the YouTube channel Bopbibun with the caption, "World's Biggest Airplane Antonov An 225 Carry Boeing 747 (GONE WRONG) | X-Plane 11"

From the 15 seconds time stamp, the same sequence of events occur and the same names are spotted on the plane like 'Pritish airways', 'international cargo transfer Antonov 700'

The YouTube channel has also stated below the video that it is a flight simulation and not real.





BOOM has previously debunked flight simulation clips going viral as real incidents, like a clip from a flight simulator was shared falsely claiming that it showed a compilation of real-life incidents of airplanes experiencing crosswinds while landing spectacularly defying all odds.





