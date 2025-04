An April Fools’ Day video is being shared with the false claim that the Indian government has launched a new scheme called the ‘PM Kardata Kalyan Yojana’, under which taxpayers will receive travel discounts as a reward for filing their taxes.

The video, being shared on Facebook and X, has the speaker claiming that taxpayers will be issued silver, gold, or platinum cards based on the amount of tax paid during a financial year under the new scheme. He further claims that these cards will come with incentives such as travel benefits, all purportedly under the newly announced government scheme.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the video was originally posted by the Instagram page ‘Labour Law Advisor’ on April 1, 2024, as part of an April Fools’ Day prank

The watermark on the video mentions the page name @LabourLawAdvisor. We found that the original video which was posted by the Instagram page on April 1. The caption at the end of the post stated: “There’s no link, because it’s 1st April. Happy April Fools Day.”





We also did not find any scheme named ‘PM Kardata Kalyan Yojana’ that offers reward cards or travel benefits to Indian taxpayers, launched by the government.

PIB Fact Check, the fact-checking arm of the Indian government, also dismissed the claim on X on April 4, stating that no such scheme called “PM Kardata Kalyan Yojana” exists.

An article by Buland India claims that the Government of India is offering rewards to honest taxpayers like travel discounts, Kar Miles and free internet data under a new scheme called "PM Kardata Kalyan Yojana"#PIBFactCheck



❌This claim is #Fake



▶️There is NO such scheme as… pic.twitter.com/Ec74HhnYrb — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 5, 2025