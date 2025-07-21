Trending Tags
TRENDING
Fact Check

Photos Of Ajay Devgn And Shahid Afridi Meeting At 2024 WCL Shared As Recent

The viral photos are from July 2024 when WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn was having a brief chat with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi before the India vs Pakistan Champions match.

Listen to this Article
Photos Of Ajay Devgn And Shahid Afridi Meeting At 2024 WCL Shared As Recent

A set of old photos showing Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi interacting during the 2024 World Championship of Legends (WCL) in Birmingham, England, is being falsely shared as recent. The visuals have surfaced with claims that they were seen talking after the match between India and Pakistan was cancelled during the ongoing tournament.

The veterans' match, set for July 20, was called off after several Indian players, including Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan, refused to play due to political tensions following the recent conflict between the two nations. Ajay Devgn is a co-owner of the WCL along with CEO Harshit Tomar.

The Claim: Photos Show Ajay Devgn And Shahid Afridi Chatting During 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL)

The viral photos are being shared on X with the caption, "Co-owner of WCL Mr. Ajay Devgn is joking around with Shahid Afridi, the same person who was blaming India after the Pahalgam attack and was speaking nonsense about India while holding rallies after #OperationSindoor"

What We Found:

1. Photo From WCL 2024 Taken During India vs Pakistan Match: We ran a reverse image search on the photos and found that they were taken during the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham in 2024, when Ajay Devgn was seen exchanging pleasantries and shaking hands with Shahid Afridi at the Edgbaston Stadium in England. The conversation between the Bollywood actor and the former Pakistani cricketer happened ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on July 6, 2024.

A video of Ajay Devgn interacting with veteran Indian and Pakistani players as the co-owner of the World Championship of Legends in 2024 can be seen below.



Tags

Ajay DevgnShahid AfridiCricketIndiaPakistan
Read Full Article
Claim :   Photos show Ajay Devgn having a chat with former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi after India vs Pakistan WCL match was cancelled
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Next Story
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X

Subscribe to BOOM Newsletters

👉 No spam, no paywall — but verified insights.

Subscribe for free!

Stay Ahead of Misinformation!

Subscribe Now🛡️ 100% Privacy Protected | No Spam, Just Facts
By subscribing, you agree with the Terms & conditions and Privacy Policy connected to the offer