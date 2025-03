Viral posts falsely claim a 2024 United Nations (UN) report named India as being responsible for 72.3% of terrorist activities in Asia.

BOOM found no evidence of such a report or an official statement from the UN or news reports linking India to terror activities.

“UN 2024 research report declares India involved in 72.3% of the terrorist activities in Asia,” the claim on X reads.

Archived X link. Archived Instagram link. Fact-check To verify the claim, BOOM checked the official websites of the UN Security Council and the Union Home Ministry but found no record of a report verifying the same. Further verification of news sources revealed no credible reports backing the claim that any UN body had named India as being responsible for 72.3 per cent of terror activities in Asia. Besides, news outlets like The Hindu and The Indian Express reported in February 2025 that the UN's 35th Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team report highlighted that ISIL (Da’esh) had been unable to execute large-scale attacks in India. The report said, “ISIL (Da’esh) was unable to mount large-scale attacks in India. However, its handlers tried to incite lone actor attacks through India-based supporters. The pro ISIL (Da’esh) Al-Jauhar Media continued to spread anti-India propaganda through its publication Serat ul-Haq.” India ranks 14th on Global Terrorism Index

BOOM also checked the rankings from the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, released by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) on March 5, 2025. The GTI report assesses the impact of terrorism worldwide. It ranked Burkina Faso, a country in West Africa sharing borders with Mali, Niger, and Ghana, as the most affected by terrorism in 2024. India ranked 14th, while other countries with worse rankings included Pakistan, Syria, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, Israel, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Iraq. Despite this, India remains among the top 15 countries most impacted by terrorism and is categorised under the 'high' threat level, per the report.