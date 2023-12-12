An old video of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bursting into tears after his foster daughter Bharti Verma passed away in July 2019, is being shared with the misleading claim that it is recent showing his reaction on not being made the Chief Minister of the state after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory.

The BJP on Monday picked former Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of the state surprising many, as it was highly speculated that Chouhan would be again made the CM after the party swept the state under his leadership. The BJP won a majority of 163 out of 230 seats in the MP assembly election.



The 19 seconds video shows Chouhan crying and is being shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, "Shivraj Singh Chauhan. This betrayal from Modi Shah is bigger than anything. Its Bezzati of Madhya Pradesh. Modi & Shah, you will also cry in 2024 after lost election in 2024 Such senior leader crying, truly i am feeling bad for him BJP kisi ki sagi nahi"





The same video was also shared by the verified X handle @Politics_2022_ with the caption, "Shivraj Singh Chauhan.This betrayal from Modi Shah is bigger than anything"







FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral video is from July 2019 when former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was crying after his foster daughter Bharti Verma passed away after a heart attack.

Taking a hint from the channel logo present in the viral video - "News Tak", we ran a keyword search with "Shivraj Singh crying" on YouTube and found that the video was uploaded on July 19, 2019, on News Tak's official channel. The caption of the video when translated from Hindi reads, "Why did former MP Chief Minister SHIVRAJ SINGH CHAUHAN start crying? #NewsTak"

The voice over in the news report states that Chouhan's foster daughter Bharti had passed away in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh. The visuals in this video report match with the viral video.





We also found several news reports on this incident. Bharti was a former resident of Chouhan's Sevashram - a home for orphan girls. Chouhan had also conducted her wedding ceremony in 2018 reported India Today.

The entire Chouhan family, including the former CM, his wife and son Kartikey, besides other BJP leaders had reached the Vidisha District Hospital where both Chouhan and his wife broke into tears reported The New Indian Express on July 19, 2019.

The report further added quoting Bharti's husband Ravindra Verma saying that she was ill since few days and her condition suddenly worsened after which she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.









