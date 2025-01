A video showing two women mixing a liquid in a glass of juice has surfaced with false communal claims that a Muslim maid mixed urine in her Hindu employer's juice.

BOOM found that the video is not from India. As per news reports, it was recorded in Kuwait, where a maid was caught on camera pouring urine to the family’s juice before serving it.

The video shows two women in a kitchen, one preparing juice while the other adds a liquid to it.

“Maid Farida Khatoon was caught on camera mixing her URINE in fruit juice before serving it to her Hindu house owner. The house owner is allegedly a Samajwadi Party leader. When will Hindus realise , we are all kaafir to them, our caste , state , language or political ideology don’t make any difference… !! #FoodJihad,” an X post stated.

Fact-check

BOOM conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes from the video and found that this incident took place in Kuwait in 2016.

Diwan Al-Mulla program of Al-Shahed channel. program of Al-Shahed channel. We were led to a news report published on April 26, 2016 by Akhbaar 24 , a news outlet from Saudi Arabia. According to the report, the maid was caught in Kuwait when she poured urine into her employer's (sponsor's) juice. The report said that another maid helped her in the kitchen, and after she left, the accused maid urinated in a cup and poured it into the juice. The report also stated that the video was featured on the

The video was uploaded by a Youtube channel named 'Derwaza Kuwait' on April 24, 2016.

Another 2016 news report by Arabi21 stated that the incident occurred in Kuwait. A news video from A news video from Oneindia News, dated April 28, 2016, reported that a young maid in a Kuwaiti household was filmed adding her urine to the family’s orange juice just before their breakfast.