A video of an Islamic flag at a roadshow of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Anil Desai from Mumbai South is being shared with a false claim that a Pakistan flag was spotted at the event.

Voting for the Lok Sabha election in Mumbai is on May 20, 2024. Shiv Sena (UBT) is part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance along with Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar) contesting against the BJP led NDA alliance with the Shiv Sena and NCP.



The viral video was posted on X by BJP leader Nilesh Rane with the caption when translated to English reads, "The flag of Pakistan in the procession of UBT! Now what people of PFI, SIMI, AL QAEDA will take Matoshreet biryani… Dawood will also build a memorial in Mumbai.And it is said that this is the "real child" of Mr. Balasaheb."

(In Marathi - UBT च्या मिरवणुकित पाकिस्तान चा झेंडा ! आता काय PFI , SIMI, AL QAEDA चे लोक मातोश्रीत बिर्याणी घेऊन जातील… हे दाऊद च मुंबईत स्मारक पण बांधतील.. आणि म्हणे हा मा.बाळासाहेबांचा “असली संतान”)







The same video is being shared widely on Facebook with the same false claim. The caption reads, "This is UBT candidate Anil Desai's campaign in Chembur...... In India a Pakistan flag... see the desperation ..... How will Balasaheb feel.... What UBT, Sanjay Raut and Aditya have REDUCED Shiv Sena too.... Marathi manoos I am sure will not fall prey to the trio's sympathy pitch..... I HOPE THE MAHARASHTRA ELECTORATE GIVES A FITTING REPLY."







BOOM found that the flag in the viral video at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai's road show in Chembur, Mumbai, is an Islamic flag and not a Pakistani flag as being claimed in social media posts.



On viewing the viral video, it is clear that the flag is an Islamic flag and not a Pakistan flag. The green flag seen in the video has a white crescent and star in the middle, which is often seen in Muharram and Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions. The flag in the viral video also has white dots on it. Whereas, Pakistan's national flag contains a white column on the left.

A comparison between the two flags can be seen below









BOOM has previously debunked misinformation with social media posts that have misidentified the Islamic flag as Pakistani's national flag

Additionally, taking a hint from posts claiming that the video is from Chembur, we checked on Google Maps and found that the viral video was shot on a road near Chembur station. The same flyover and bulidings can be seen in the background on 5 PL Lokhande Marg, Chembur on viewing it on Google Maps, which matches the location in the viral video.





Desai had held a roadshow in Chembur on May 14, 2024, campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The Instagram posts below mention the roadshow and the locations it was held in.









Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) has been reported to have been getting support from Muslims in Mumbai during this Lok Sabha election campaign.



