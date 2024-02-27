A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at people on boats who were attending the inauguration of the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Gujarat, is being shared on social media with misleading claims that it shows him waving at the sea.

Modi inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, a four-lane cable-stayed bridge connecting Okha to Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat on February 25, 2024.

The 18 second video was posted on X by the verified handle Riju Dutta (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) with the caption, "What is happening here? Why is PM Modi Waving at the Fishes?"





The same video is being shared widely on Facebook with the false claim.







BOOM found that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waving at people on the boats near the Sudarshan Setu bridge in Gujarat during the inauguration.

We found that the viral video is taken from an ANI video published on February 25, 2024, with the caption, "Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka."



#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/uLPn4EYnFM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

In the video itself when we zoom into the direction Modi is waving, we can see people on those boats waving back.









Additionally, during the live broadcast of the inauguration also we can see the same visuals of people inside these boats near the bridge.





The Indian Express on February 25, 2024, reported on the inauguration and stated that after performing pooja at the Dwarkadhishji Mukhya Mandir, PM Modi took a stroll on the sealink and waved to fishermen and ferry-boat operators on board their boats.







