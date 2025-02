A viral video showing an animal being slaughtered on a rooftop near the west tower of the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is being shared with a communal claim that the animal is a cow.

In the video, a person speaking in Hindi near the temple identifies the location as Meenakshi Amman temple. He then says, “They are slaughtering meat; I’m not sure if it’s a goat or a cow. It’s happening very close to the temple. I am not sure, how this has been allowed.” The video, shared by the X account Voice of Hindus, also asks for action to be taken.

Hello @tnpoliceoffl This is happening in Arena of Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai. It can lead to riots. @Maduraidistpol1 , Plz take necessary action 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rGQpFoRHGC

Archive link.

BOOM found that this claim is false and the animal was a goat that was donated to the temple, as part of a ritual.

Fact-check

BOOM was able to identify the person in the video as Samiyadi Sivaraman, a Hindu shaman (a spiritual practitioner) from Madurai. We reached out to Sivaraman to confirm whether the animal in the video was a cow or a goat.

Sivaraman's wife told BOOM, "We have been doing this for a long time as annadhanam (donating food to people in need). He (Sivaraman) was cleaning the goat for that.”

She added that devotees offer donations and with those contributions, he prepares goat meat and serves food to people every year.

She also mentioned, "There have been false rumors about this for the past few days. This is a regular food donation we do."

TN Fact Check, the official account of the Fact Check Unit of the government of Tamil Nadu also debunked the claim on X. It clarified that the video captures goat sacrifice. According to the fact check, the incident happened on February 7, 2025, when Sivaraman, performed a goat sacrifice and distributed the offerings to devotees as part of his annual ritual.