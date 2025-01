A 57-second video of Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Canadian MP, speaking in Kannada at the Canadian Parliament is viral on social media. The video is being shared as recent following Justin Trudeau resignation as Canada’s Prime Minister on January 6, 2025.

However, BOOM found that Arya delivered this speech in Kannada back in 2022.

Media outlets such as Mint, Hindustan Times, NDTV, ABP live, DD News misreported the 2022 speech as Arya speaking in Kannada during his nomination filing on January 9, 2024 Further, the executive editor of TV9 Network, Nabila Jamal also shared the viral video on X on January 17 and claimed in the caption that Chandra spoke in Kannada as he filed his nomination.

Makes us so proud⭐



Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya from Karnataka joins the race to be Canada’s next Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau’s resignation!



Speaks in kannada as he files his nomination



"Matter of immense pride for me, a man from Karnataka's Tumakuru district, Sira… pic.twitter.com/HXvIiCKqwF — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 17, 2025

Archive link. Similarly, India Today editor and anchor Akshita Nandagopal and ANI editor Smita Prakash also shared the same clip claiming that Arya delivered a speech in Kannada after filing his nomination.

‘Proud to be here as a Kannadiga’- Canadian MP Chandra Arya officially enters race to become Canada's next Prime Minister and speaks in Kannada after filing his nomination 👏🏼 he hails from Tumkur in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wUu4MmdG0O — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 17, 2025

Archive link.

Chandra Arya throws in his hat for the nomination to be Prime Minister of Canada. Speaks in Kannada in the Canada House. Arya is native of Tumkur district, Karnataka. Got his MBA from Dharwad before immigrating to Canada. pic.twitter.com/OBymUmucme — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 17, 2025

Archive link. Fact-check BOOM found an X post with the same video posted by the Canadian MP himself on May 20, 2022. In the post, he said, “ I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India.”

I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in Canadian parliament.

This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people.

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022