A photo claiming Virat Kohli was caught watching a recent press conference by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his mobile device is edited. BOOM found that in the original photo Kohli is only scrolling on his mobile phone, with no visual of Gandhi on the screen.

The first match of the Indian Premier League 2024 was held on March 22, 2024, between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai. Kohli, who is part of the RCB also led the team as captain till 2021.

On March 21, 2024, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in New Delhi claiming the Congress party is unable to roll out its full campaigns as their party accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department.

The viral photo is being shared by several pro-Congress X handles claiming that Kohli was spotted watching Gandhi's presser before the RCB vs CSK match.

X handle Newton (@newt0nlaws) posted the photo with a video of Gandhi's press conference with the caption, "EXCLUSIVE: VIRAT KOHLI watching RAHUL GANDHI'S press conference on the frozen of all Congress bank accounts. Same video I have posted here"





Click here to view, and here for an archive

Verified X handle Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) with the caption, "EXCLUSIVE VISUALS. Virat Kohli watching RG's PC yesterday #RCBvsCSK"







Click here to view, and here for an archive.



FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the viral photo has been morphed and in the original photo Virat Kohli is not watching Rahul Gandhi's press conference on his phone.

We ran a reverse image search using Google Lens which led us to the original photo where the content on Kohli's phone screen is slightly blurred, but there is no visual of of Rahul Gandhi visible on it, as in the viral picture.

The Instagram handle (@virat__.forever_) had posted a photo of Kohli on his phone with the caption, "VIRAT KOHLI CHILLING BEFORE THE SHOOT FOR JIO ADVERTISEMENT COMMENCE"







In the second post which has a zoomed in version of the same photo, Kohli's phone screen can be seen, however there is no video of Gandhi playing as in the viral photo.

This shows that Gandhi's photo has been edited into the viral photo.





Click here to view, and here for an archive

