Old Video Of Yasin Malik's Wife Peddled As Her Reaction To His Life Sentence

An old video of Yasin Malik's wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick crying is being shared with a false claim that it shows her crying after the Kashmiri separatist was given a life sentence by a special National Investigative Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday.

A special NIA court in Delhi handed out Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik life in prison for his role in a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Apart from the life sentence, Special NIA judge Parveen Singh also awarded Malik ten-year jail terms and rigorous imprisonment for conviction under various other offences including conspiracy. The judge clarified that life imprisonment means life till death and that all the jail terms will run concurrently. Besides this, the court also imposed over Rs 10 lakhs in fine.

The video is being shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, 'this was his wife as soon Yasing Malik was given a life sentence.'

FACT CHECK

We ran a search on YouTube for the keywords 'Yasin Malik's wife crying' and found the same video uploaded by news channels in 2019. The video is from when his wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, held a press conference in Lahore and broke down in front of the cameras while appealing for her husband.

The video was also uploaded by a Pakistani news channel Lahore News on April 21, 2019. Mushaal can be heard saying that her husband has been illegally detained by the National Investigative Agency and how he has been allegedly denied access to health care and legal counsel. In the video she says, "Since the last 12 days he has been on hunger strike. And he was taken to a hospital but he is not getting proper treatment there".

Mushaal does not refer a life sentence for Malik as being claimed in the social media posts.





Watch the video here



We also ran a search for news stories from the same press conference and found a photo uploaded by photo agency Alamy uploaded on April 20, 2019. She can be seen wearing the same white salwar kameez as in the viral video.





View photo here

A search for the keywords Yasin Malik hunger strike with the time range set to April 2019 showed news stories published by Indian Express and Economic Times. According to the Indian Express story, Malik's family alleged that, "Yasin Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, is "very ill" after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his "illegal" detention by National Investigation Agency (NIA)".



