A viral video showing a duet dance performance by an elderly man and woman is circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook with false claims misidentifying the woman as yesteryear actor Helen.

Netizens are sharing the video with captions applauding the actor for being fit at 84 and recreating the dance performance.

BOOM reached out to Helen's son-in-law Atul Agnihotri who confirmed to us that it is not the octogenarian actor in the viral video.

The video shows two elderly people dancing to the song 'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' as a crowd cheer and applaud the performance.

The video is circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook with the caption, "Helen ji at the age of 84 .So graceful and energetic. Enjoy her beautiful dance."

'Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu' sung by Geeta Dutt, from the film Howrah Bridge (1958) was originally picturised on actor Helen and is considered one of the iconic dance songs of the Hindi film industry. The actor was 19 or 20 years of age at the time the song was shot.

The viral caption has lauded the actor for supposedly recreating the dance in her 80s.

The video is also doing the rounds on WhatsApp with the same caption.

BOOM reached out to filmmaker and producer Atul Agnihotri, who is married to Helen's step daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Atul Agnihotri confirmed to BOOM that it is not Helen in the video. "This is not Helen Aunty," Agnihotri told BOOM.

Furthermore, BOOM checked recent photographs of Helen where she made a public appearance this month. The comparison between the photos of Helen and the woman in the viral dance clearly show that both are not the same.

BOOM was not able to independently verify the identity of the woman in the video. We will update the story when we confirm the woman's identity.