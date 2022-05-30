Old, Unrelated Photos Shared As Recent Tara Air Plane Crash In Nepal

Old and unrelated photos showing aircraft wreckages are doing the rounds of social media following the tragic Tara Air plane crash Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday.



BOOM found that the pictures are old and have no connection with the wreckage of the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in northwestern Nepal. The country has had a long history of deadly air crashes owing to its treacherous terrain, a lack of investment in new aircraft and airport infrastructure and regulatory oversight.



According to media reports, the twin-engine aircraft on May 29 took off from from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9:55 am and but lost contact following a crash later at a height of around 14,500 feet in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district. As many as 14 bodies have been recovered from the plane's wreckage with 22 people on board, including four Indians.

However, old images from unrelated air crashes have started circulating in the aftermath.

The posts carrying old images can be seen below.





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Also Read: Old Ravi Kishan Ad Talking About Power Cuts Shared With Misleading Claim

Fact Check

We ran reverse image searches to know details about the images and found that the pictures are unrelated to the recent plane crash in Nepal.



First Photo

Screengrab From India Today Article

BOOM found the picture in an India Today article published on January 5, 2022 with a caption saying, "Wreckage of the crashed IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that was carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others". The image has been credited to wire news agency Press Trust of India.



Other news outlets like the Hindu, Outlook India also reported about the incident using the same image in their articles.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others died in a helicopter crash on December 8 near the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Second Photo

The image is a handout provided by the Nepalese Army of a crash that took place in December 2010.

Screengrab From People's Daily Online Article

A People's Daily Online article published on December 17, 2010 carried the same image of the plane wreckage.



The report stated, "This hand out picture provided by Nepalese Army on 16 Dec. 2010 shows the the wreckage of the plane near the crash site in the Okhaldunga district, east of Kathmandu capital of Nepal. A Twin Otter aircraft 9N-AFX belonging to Tara Air that took off from Lamidanda Airport in Khotang district in eastern Nepal crashed in the remote location of Okhaldhunga district on Dec. 15, 2010. Twenty-two people including three crew members were killed at the crash. All the 19 passengers are from Bhutan, airport official said. (Xinhua)".

We also found the same information about the image on a New Indian Express 2018 photo article about air crashes in Nepal.

Also Read: Fake Message Claims Government To Give ₹30,628 For Overcoming Inflation