Old Photo From PoK Shared As Recent Afghanistan Earthquake

A photo showing deep craters appearing in a road damaged by an earthquake in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2019, is being shared as visuals from an earthquake that struck Afghanistan recently.



BOOM found that the picture shows a road damaged by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude in PoK in 2019.

A devastating earthquake of 6.1 magnitude rocked eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday killing over a thousand people so far and destroying hundreds of houses. The Taliban has appealed to the international community for humanitarian aid.

However, the incident has revived old images of earthquakes in the region.



The old photo was shared with a text stating, "More Than 1000 Feared Dead In Devastating Earthquake In Afghanistan."





An Instagram user too posted the photo with a caption which reads "Pray for people of Afghanistan. Earthquake in Afghanistan. 256 people have been died and More then Thousands are injured."





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search using the photo and found the same image published in a Los Angeles Times article on September 24, 2019.

The caption with the photo reads as, "A view of damaged road caused after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistan."

The photo was credited to European Pressphoto Agency (EPA).

Taking a cue, we did a keyword search using words "earthquake road Mirpur" on European Pressphoto Agency's website and found the photo.



Source: European Pressphoto Agency

The caption with the image stated the following: "A view of damaged road caused after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude with epicenter in Mirpur, Pakistani administered Kashmir, 24 September 2019. According to initial reports at least 6 persons were killed and dozens injured in the incident."



According to an Associated Press report published on September 24, 2019, "...a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Pakistan on Tuesday, badly damaging scores of homes and shops and killing at least 22 people and injuring over 700, officials said."

"The quake badly damaged a key road leading to the town of Mirpur in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir and adjoining villages, where most of the damage was located," the article further stated.



