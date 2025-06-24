Viral Video Of Fire In England Falsely Shared As Attack On Tel Aviv

A widely circulated video falsely claims to show the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv, alleging that a massive fire broke out and resulted in the deaths of many Jews in Israel's capital.

However, BOOM found that the footage is originally from a fire that occurred at a college building in England in April 2025 and is unrelated to the ongoing conflict.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have been escalating since June 13 with Israel targeting several Iranian nuclear and military installations. In retaliation, Iran has launched attacks on multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. The situation heightened further when the United States directly intervened on June 22, by carrying out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. President Donald Trump confirmed via Truth Social that American forces targeted three key nuclear sites in Iran: Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The Claim

Sharing this video of a building on fire on X, a user wrote, 'A huge fire broke out after an Iranian missile fell in Tel Aviv. Some Zionists were killed and the number is increasing.' ( Archive link ) This video is also viral on Facebook with the same claim. (Archive link)

What We Found: Video Is From England

1. Fire broke out in a building at Henley College

We conducted a reverse image search using key frames from the video and also searched for keywords related to the incident. This led us to several news reports featuring visuals that matched the viral footage. According to reports from the BBC, Coventry Telegraph, and Mirror, the fire occurred at Henley College in Coventry on April 29, 2025. As per reports, the West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) deployed 12 crews to Henley Road to bring the blaze under control.

Additionally, the reports stated that the college building was unused, as Henley College merged with City College in 2017 to form Coventry College. The site was being used for filming the BBC drama 'Phoenix Rise' at the time of the fire. No casualties were reported. According to the West Midlands Fire Service and the BBC, the fire was deliberately set. Two boys were arrested by West Midlands Police in connection with the incident.

2. Geo location confirmation

We also geo-located the site on Google Maps, and nearby buildings visible in Street View match those seen in the video.

3. The video was previously viral with a false claim

We also ran a reverse image search and found the same video posted on X on May 4, 2025, falsely claiming it showed a fire in Israel. This confirmed the video is not recent. Replies under the post pointed out, with references to news reports, that it actually shows the Henley College fire in England.