An old video of a pastor in Tamil asking Jesus Christ to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman is viral falsely claiming he prayed for their deaths.

BOOM found that the video is old, likely from 2024 and that the pastor's prayer in Tamil asks for political leaders to be blessed, not killed. We were able to verify that he used the words, Thodungappa in Tamil which literally translates to 'to touch' not the phonetically similar Kollungappa which means 'to kill'.

The video is viral with the claim, "Arrest everyone from this church who are involved in this life threatening slogan for PMO of India - Jesus, please kill Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, & Yogi Adityanath. Jesus, give us the strength to destroy the Ayodhya Ram temple and build a church..."



BOOM also received the video on our helpline number (7700906588) asking for verification

The claim further urges the UP Police & NIA to step in, saying it is a direct threat to the lives of these politicians and a national security issue. Archive link.

Fact-check BOOM found that the video has been viral since January 2024 with the same claim being shared on Facebook and X again in January 2025. We also verified that the pastor asked for blessings for Prime Minister Modi and other political leaders and not for their death. We first analysed the video and were able to confirm that it shows a prayer meeting being conducted in an Evangelical Church. The pastor in the video can be heard speaking in Tamil and naming PM Modi, Union Ministers Shah, Sitharaman and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. We extracted the part of the audio where the leaders' names could be heard clearly, and found that the pastor uses the words, "thodunga" and "thodungappa" multiple times before their names. In Tamil, the literal translation of "thodunga" is 'to touch' and "thodungappa" is "to be touched". This word is phonetically similar to the terms "kollunga" which translates to "to kill". The extracted part of the audio can be heard below :

