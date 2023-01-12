Old Photo Of Landslide In Peru Viral As Uttarakhand's Joshimath Town
BOOM found that the viral photo shows a landslide that happened in 2018 in Peru's Cusco region.
A photo from Peru showing giant cracks and fissures in the ground is being shared as an aerial shot of the situation in Joshimath, Uttarakhand where cracks have started appearing in homes and roads amid land subsidence.
Joshimath in Uttarakhand, a gateway to several trekking sites and relgious spots like Badrinath and Hemkunth Sahib, was declared a disaster-prone zone earlier this year. Cracks have started to appear on roads and inside homes in Joshimath, with some establishments even reporting tilting. The government has currently banned all construction activities in the region and rescue operations to move those away from the affected locations are underway.
BOOM has been reporting from the ground and speaking to residents of Joshimath who are anxious about what the future holds.
Amid the situation in Joshimath, an unrelated image from Peru is being shared.
The viral photo is being shared with text on the picture that reads, "600 familities of Uttarakhand's sinking Joshimath to be shifted to safer locations, plea in SC to declare it 'national disaster'. Construction works around hills halted, PMO takes charge"
While the photo is being shared widely on Facebook, it was made and first posted by The Tatva, a right leaning Facebook page.
FACT CHECK
We first ran a reverse image search on the picture and found a April 2019 piece published by Revolve Media, a climate change reporting news site, which carried the same photo and credited it to the Ministry of Defense, Peru.
