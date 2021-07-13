Japan Landslide Video Shared As Flash Flood Visuals In Dharamshala

A video of a landslide wreaking havoc in Japan's Atami is viral on social media with claims that it shows horrifying visuals of the recent flash flood that happened in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

Heavy and continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc in Dharamshala on July 12, 2021. According to news reports, a cloudburst occurred in the Kangra district of the state on July 12. The incident has caused severe damage to public properties in Bhagsu village. IMD has issued an orange weather alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, and yellow alert on July 14 and 15 in Himachal Pradesh.

The caption with the viral video reads, "Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh."





The video is doing the rounds on Twitter with a similar caption.

Fact Check

BOOM broke the video into its keyframes and ran a reverse image search on few of them; we found that it shows visuals of a landslide in Japan's Atami city.

The video was posted by The National on July 4, 2021 with a caption, "Twenty people are missing following huge landslide in Atami, Japan".

Twenty people are missing following huge landslide in Atami, Japan

Latest: https://t.co/67DVUIASca pic.twitter.com/a5THtV31l9 — The National (@TheNationalNews) July 4, 2021

The tweet also carried a news report stating that a "torrent of mud and rock cascaded on to a road in Shizokua province, sweeping away nearby houses in the small town 90 kilometres south-west of Tokyo. At least two people have been killed in a landslide in Atami, southern Japan, after a week of torrential rain."

Visuals from the same incident have been used in a news bulletin by Al Jazeera to report about the disaster.

Other news outlets including CBS Evening News, The Weather Network also reported about the incident with the visuals.









A BBC report published on July 4, 2021 stated, "Atami has had more rainfall in the first three days of July than it usually sees in the whole month. The mudslide struck at 10:30 local time on Saturday (01:30 GMT), according to a local resident."

