An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican during his visit to Rome during the G20 summit in 2021 is being falsely shared linking it to the recent brief meeting between the two in Italy during the G7 summit.

PM Modi briefly met with with Pope Francis on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 14, 2024. The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region from June 13, to June 15, 2024 with India invited as an 'Outreach Country.'

The viral video is being shared on X with the caption, "The media doesn't show this outreach. Only ModiJi was invited by Pope out of all state heads attending meeting G7 meet at Italy. This is the power of India today. No credit is given to ModiJi by Indian Seculars..."





BOOM found that the viral video is from October 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Pope Francis during the G20 summit in Rome.

Additionally, Pope Francis did not have a special meeting with PM Modi as being claimed with the viral video, as it was brief meeting on the sidelines of G7 summit.

We broke the viral video into key-frames and ran a reverse image which showed that the video dates back to October 2021, and not recent as being claimed.

The same video was posted on Modi's official YouTube channel on October 30, 2021. The visuals in this original video match with the viral video.





Modi had also posted photos from the meeting on X and said that he had invited the Pope to visit India.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021