A set of two videos showing Bangladesh's Airport Armed Police Battalion personnel mobilising are being shared on social media falsely claiming that they show Indian police personnel spotted at Dhaka airport after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country on Monday.

Former PM Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, 2024, after weeks of anti-government protests, bringing an end to her more than two decades in power. The 76-year-old has fled the country and is currently in India. On August 6, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar officially confirmed Hasina's presence in the country in the Indian parliament. He mentioned the circumstances under which the former Bangladesh Prime Minister was allowed to come at short notice following her resignation amid massive protests.

In the viral video, police personnel can be seen running around the airport near check-in counters, and several officers are also seen running near the tarmac.

The viral videos are being shared with the caption, "Indian Police Bangladesh Airport"





The same video is being shared on X, with a user alleging that the Bangladesh government took the help of Indian security forces to crack down on Bangladeshi protesters.





BOOM found that the police personnel seen in the viral videos are from Bangladesh's Airport Armed Police Battalion. The Airport Armed Police Battalion are tasked with the duty of ensuring overall security of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

We found several replies pointing out that the officers seen running are not Indian police to the X post and stating that they were from Bangladeh's Airport Armed Police Battalion. Taking a hint from this, we then checked the uniform of the AAPB and found that they match with the uniform worn by the personnel in the viral video.

A comparison of both can be seen below:

















Additionally, we did not any credible news reports reporting on Indian police officials present at Dhaka airport after the unrest broke out in the country.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Hasina's resignation in a televised address to the nation on August 5, 2024, and stated an interim government would be formed.

Since the fall of the Awami League government led by Hasina, the police have come under attack by miscreants. Several policemen have been killed in clashes with protesters. The role of the police has come under criticism due to their brutal crackdown on students during the quota protests, and because they are perceived as being closely aligned with the Hasina government.



