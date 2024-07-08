An old video from Brazil of a woman falling into a pavement that caved in is being shared on social media with a false claim that it is from the the newly-constructed Rampath in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

On June 30, 2024, water-logging was reported on parts of newly-built 13-km-long Ram Path, the main arterial road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with several cave-ins at many places. The UP government suspended six officials of civic agencies following the road cave-ins and water-logging reported PTI.

The seven seconds video is being shared with the caption, "This is the condition of the road 'Rampath' built in Ayodhya after the first rain. Its length is 13 kilometers. The total cost is 844 crores i.e. The company that built the road is from Gujarat, Bhuvan Infracom Pvt Ltd"





FACT-CHECK



BOOM found that the video of a woman falling into a caved road dates back to June 2022, from Fortaleza in Ceará, Brazil.

We broke the viral video into key-frames and ran a reverse image search which search results showed that the video dates back to June 2022. We also found several Brazilian news reports in Portuguese reporting on the incident back then.

The same visuals in the viral video can be seen in the below news report from June 2, 2022, which headline when translated to English reads, "Video: sidewalk gives in and woman is ‘swallowed’ by hole full of water in Ceará"

The report stated that the woman fell into a cave-in on a sidewalk in a municipality of the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in Ceará, Brazil, which was captured by security cameras.





Taking a hint from this, we then ran a search on YouTube, with the original headline above which was in Portuguese, and found several video news reports on the incident from 2022.

Brazilian news website UOL News reported on the incident and had posted the same video on their YouTube channel on June 3, 2022. In the original video, we can see the woman falling into the cave-in, after which she is rescued by a group of three men who pull her back up.







Additionally, we also noticed that the viral video has been flipped and cropped to make the misleading claim that it is from India.