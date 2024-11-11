A video showing a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member Legislative Assembly (MLAs) being evicted from the Jammu and Kashmir assembly while protesting a resolution to restore Article 370, is viral with a misleading claim that they were evicted for chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

BOOM found that the opposition MLAs were evicted by the Speaker of the House for entering the well and causing a ruckus while protesting the resolution introduced by the ruling National Conference to restore the former state's special status.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed continued disruptions for three days as BJP MLAs raised slogans against Article 370 and special status resolution leading Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to evict at least 11 BJP MLAs, who were marshalled out of the House after they stormed into the well.

In the video, a BJP MLA can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and then the video cuts to a group of MLAs being marshaled out of the assembly.

FACT-CHECK: BJP MLAs were evicted by Speaker for protesting in the well of the House against a resolution seeking restoration of special status



BOOM found that the BJP MLAs in the viral video were marshaled out of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after they were causing disruptions while protesting against the special status resolution that was introduced by the ruling National Conference.

Assembly footage of BJP MLAs protesting



We checked the live footage of the J&K assembly that was live-streamed on November 8, 2024, which showed that the BJP MLAs had been protesting and chanting various slogans in the well of the House, and after a few minutes then the Speaker asks for them to be evicted.

This can be seen from the 32.20 minutes timestamp, where the BJP MLAs are chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and disrupting an MLA's speech as can be heard in the viral video. Then they can be heard raising other slogans like "We will save the constitution", "Terrorism will not work". After this from the 37.38 minutes timestamp, we can see the BJP MLAs being marshaled out after the speaker asks for them to be evicted.







The viral video crops out the context to make the misleading claim the opposition MLAs were evicted for chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

J&K assembly disruptions over Article 370 resolution



We also found several news reports on the incident on November 8, 2024, reporting that atleast 11 BJP MLAs were evicted from the House for causing disruptions while protesting the special status resolution on Article 370.









The J&K BJP X handle had also posted about protesting the resolution from November 6 to November 8.

BJP MLAs took hold of PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz after he unfurled a banner on Article 370 in the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly. pic.twitter.com/P0a1BFpwFT — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) November 8, 2024





BJP MLAs stages protest, storm into Well of House, over the resolution on restoration of anti-national Article 370 passed by National Conference. pic.twitter.com/iTLEnfDn1j — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) November 6, 2024





Article 370 was scrapped by the BJP ruled central government in August 2019. In the first election held in October 2024, after the scrapping of special status of the former state, the J&K National Conference swept to power with 42 seats