Photo Of Gujarat Riot Convict Peddled With False NRC Twist

A 2012 image of a convict consoling his son while being taken away to prison in Ahmedabad has surfaced with a false anti-Citizenship Amendment Act narrative on social media.

The image shows a moving moment between a father and his son as the latter is being driven to the prison after being convicted of the charges. It is being shared with the claim that it shows Assam police taking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter to the detention camp as his name was not there in the citizens' list.

National Register of Citizens (NRC) issues have been a key agenda at the Assembly poll campaigns in Assam and West Bengal by political parties. West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee recently hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the NRC, alleging the BJP government in Assam has started issuing notices to send people to detention camps.



The caption in the Facebook post translates to, "I am telling those who are going to the meeting on behalf of the BJP and want to vote for them, the person you see in the picture in a car surrounded by net, also campaigned for Modi and Amit Shah in the 2016 Assam elections and brought the BJP in power. When the list of Assam's citizen was published, the names of other members of his family was there except this person. The moment of a father and his son when Assam police was taking him to the detention camp. Who knows if BJP comes to power in Bengal, this incident can happen with you too. Even if you work for BJP or not. "



Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the photo in a photo blog published by NBC News in 2012. The publication reported the picture as an incident related to the Naroda Patiya massacre.

The caption with the photo reads, "A convict consoles his son while being taken to prison after a court verdict in a 2002 religious violence case, in Ahmadabad, India, Aug. 29, 2012. The court in western India found 32 people guilty of charges ranging from murder to rioting for their part in the deadly religious violence. The religious violence began following a train fire on Feb. 27, 2002, that killed 60 Hindu pilgrims. Muslims were blamed for the fire, leading to weeks of rioting in which Hindu mobs rampaged through towns and villages burning Muslim homes and businesses."

The photo was credited to Associated Press. This image can also be found on Associated Press' website stating the same information.









