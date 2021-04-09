Suez Canal Rescue: Did Tugboats Blare Horns Set To Tunes Of Hindi Song?

A video showing the container ship Ever Given floating after being rescued from the sandy bank of Suez Canal is viral with captions claiming that horns set to the tunes of a Hindi film song were blared after salvage teams freed the colossal ship.

The container ship had been stuck at Suez Canal for nearly a week from March 23, 2021, costing billions of dollars to global business.



BOOM traced the original video of the ship setting sail after it was freed from the sandy bank of the canal. We found that while tugboats did blare horns as a mark of celebration, the tune of a popular Hindi film song Dhoom Machaale has been overlaid in the viral clip.

Also Read:Is There No More COVID-19 In Assam, As Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims?



The 400-meter-long colossal container ship Ever Given had been stuck in the Suez Canal, the shortest sea route connecting Europe and Asia, since March 23. Reports state that around 12% of global trade pass through the 193-km-long canal. The ship finally refloated after a-week-long efforts on March 29, also giving way to a flurry of memes regarding the Suez Canal crisis on social media.



Meanwhile, a doctored clip of the Ever Given has gone viral on social media with caption claiming 'Dhoom Horns are been blown as the ship finally leaves the Suez Canal. 100% Indian staff. #SuezBLOCKED #Suez.'

Posts can be seen below and their archived versions can be accessed here and here.





🔈



Dhoom Horns are been blown as the ship finally leaves the Suez Canal.



100% Indian staff #SuezBLOCKED #Suez pic.twitter.com/07fK0s2nud — Cycle Chain Sankar (@dakuwithchaku) March 29, 2021





Also Read:Still From 2014 Bhojpuri Film Peddled As 'Hindus Tortured in Bengal'

Fact Check

BOOM did a keyword search with relevant terms on Youtube and Facebook. We found a longer version of the same clip on the official Facebook page of ABC News posted on March 29, 2021, the day the container ship was salvaged.

The caption with the video reads: Horns blare in celebration as the Ever Given ship, which has been stuck on the banks of Suez Canal since last week, is finally set free.

The same video was also posted by verified Facebook page 4 News Now.

Both the videos do not consist 'Dhoom Machaale' track but a different marine horns.

BOOM also found videos shot from different angles and but none had sound of horns blaring in tune to the Hindi film track . See here and here.

The Telegraph, on its YouTube channel, posted a video of the Ever Given sailing off. While it includes the same visuals as the viral video, the blaring of horns to the tune of the Dhoom song is not there.

It's noteworthy that horns set to the tunes of Hindi film songs - including the said song - is quite common on Indian roads.