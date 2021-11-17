Unrelated Image Shared As Sushant Singh Rajput Relatives' Car Crash

An unrelated image of an accident site showing a jeep after a head-on collision with a truck in Karnataka, is doing the rounds on social media with a false claim that it shows the spot in Bihar, where five distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost their lives.

According to media reports, five people died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an SUV when they were returning to Jamui after cremating a family member, Geeta Devi (70), in Patna on November 16, 2021 morning. All of them were distantly related to the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 14, 2020. The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh, Rajput's sister's husband), his two sons, Ram Chandra Singh and Amit Shekhar, daughter Baby Kumari and niece Anita Devi besides the SUV driver Pritam Kumar. Those injured are Prashant Kumar, Balmiki Singh, Balmukund Singh and Tonu Singh, reported The Indian Express.

The collage features an image of Rajput and the damaged vehicle with a caption, "Om Shanti! According to police, the family was returning to their home at Bhandar village in Jamui district when their vehicle crashed into a truck coming from the opposite direction."





Click here to view the photo.



Also Read: Netizens Call For Boycott Of Fictional Shah Rukh Khan Film On Tipu Sultan

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found it on The Indian Express article published on September 14, 2021. The article reported about a head-on collision between a jeep and a truck on September 12, 2021 in Karnataka.

Source: The Indian Express

The report stated, "According to the police, the jeep was ferrying 14 passengers including two children to Bengaluru, when the incident took place. All the victims were from rural parts of Chikkaballapur district."



Describing the accident, the report further added, "The jeep was tossed in the air with the impact of the collision; it was completely damaged. Six persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in Kolar hospital."

We also found the same photo on a TV9 Kannada article published on September 12, 2021.

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search in Kannada and found a TV9 Kannada ground report about the incident published on its YouTube channel on September 12, 2021.

The report carrying the visuals of the accident spot can be seen below.

Also Read: Photo Of Placard Opposing Road Construction On Indo-China Border Is Morphed