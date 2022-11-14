An old image showing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan being frisked by security personnel as part of a routine security check at an airport is circulating on social media as a recent incident from Mumbai. A video from the same incident is also viral where Shah Rukh Khan is seen being stopped for a mandatory security check by officials.

The visuals are viral in the backdrop of news reports, which stated that Shah Khan and his team were stopped at the Mumbai Airport by the Customs Department for carrying luxury watches. The actor was returning from Sharjah after attending an event. The Times Of India quoted a senior customs officer as saying, "Shah Rukh Khan and his team were asked to pay duty for goods they were carrying. There was no penalty or interception as is being reported by the media."

The image has been widely shared on Facebook with a caption in Hindi, "The one who is standing in front of the police with his hand raised like an ordinary person is called Badshah by the media. No one would have imagined that Shah Rukh Khan can be treated like this in India and that too in a place like Mumbai.. But India is changing now."

(Original caption in Hindi: "साधारण व्यक्ति की तरह हाथ को ऊँचा करके पुलिस के सामने जो खड़ा है उसे मीडिया बादशाह बोलता है। किसी ने कल्पना नहीं की होगी कि शाहरुख के साथ भारत में और वो भी मुम्बई में पुलिस इस तरह से पेश आ सकती है। -पर भारत अब बदल रहा है।")



The same image was also tweeted by users on Twitter. View the archived tweet here.

Fact Check BOOM was able to ascertain that the video shows moments of a mandatory security check that are carried out on any flyer before proceeding to the boarding gate. We ran a keywords search "Shah Rukh Khan Security Check" on YouTube and found a video with the same visuals uploaded on March 28, 2019 by a user named "Mursalim Vlogs". The video's title is "Shahrukh Khan at security hold checking".



BOOM also found the same video of a longer duration that was posted on March 29, 2019 by an account of a Shah Rakh Khan fan club (@SRKCHENNAIFC). According to the caption, Khan was photographed returning from the Kolkata airport after an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. The handle, that is followed by Khan himself, captioned the tweet as, "One More Full Video: King Khan @iamsrk clicked on Kolkata Airport last night when leaving for Mumbai post #KKRvKXIP match!"

One More Full Video: King Khan @iamsrk clicked on Kolkata Airport last night when leaving for Mumbai post #KKRvKXIP match! #KKRHaiTaiyaar⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/s3gfgchHwx — ♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) March 28, 2019

In the video people can be heard speaking in Bengali.