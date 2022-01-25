Viral Video Of A Car Reversing On A Cliff Edge Is Not What It Looks Like

A heart-stopping video showing a car pull off an incredible U-turn on a narrow road in the mountains, has taken Twitter by storm over the past few days.



The video shows the driver expertly maneuver the car to do a U-turn in a tight spot - a narrow road flanked by what appears to be steep mountainous terrain.



However, BOOM found that there's more that meets the eye when it comes to this video.



The 1.22 minute-long video shows a blue car slowly being carefully turned around on a road near the edge of a cliff and the driver managing to execute a U-turn perfectly without falling off.

The clip was shared widely on social media with several social media users falling for the claim that the u-turn was taken at the edge of a cliff.





The viral video was also quote tweeted by Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Several news outlets including The Indian Express and The Times Of India also picked up the viral video.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from December 2021 from a YouTube channel that puts out videos showing experts driving cars and demonstrating making U-turns on narrow roads. Additionally, on viewing the same stunt from the opposite side, we can see that the car is not actually at the edge of a cliff and there is another road below where the car is being reversed.

A relevant keyword search showed that the viral video is taken from the YouTube channel DrivingSkill. The video was uploaded on December 25, 2021 with the caption, "The driving expert demonstrates the very narrow road U-turn skills"

We can spot the same sequence of events as in the viral video.

We also found another video that is shot from another angle, and we can see another road below. This shows that the mountain cliff is actually very far from where the car is making a U-turn.

This video makes it clear that the car is not being reversed on the edge of a mountain cliff. The second road below shows that the car is not actually at the edge of a cliff but at the edge of a narrow road.





The YouTube channel 'DrivingSkill' states its location as Hong Kong, however, BOOM could not independently verify where the video was shot.





