No, BEST Has Not Launched Electric Taxi In Mumbai

A viral image of a car with a logo of Mumbai public transport service provider, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is their newly launched electric cab service, is fake. BEST has denied any such launch of an electric cab service.

The 'taxi' is a Volkswagen shown to have the public transport provider's logo imprinted on its door, brandishing the traditional red colour that the BEST uses on its buses and says that it is an electric taxi from the organisation. All of this is visible with an individual donning clothing similar to BEST drivers' and ticket conductors' khakis standing next to it.



The claims associated with it says that it is a service being provided by BEST from Mumbai's Ghatkopar suburb from ₹4.50 per kilometer.

The image can be seen below, and the claims on social media follow.









BEST has started this new electric Taxi in Ghatkopar. 4.5rs. per km. pic.twitter.com/WzedauPLrW — Varun Joshi (@joshivarun86) August 25, 2021

















FactCheck

In a statement, BEST has denied this claim. The press release in Marathi translates to, "Since the past few days, many social media platforms have been sharing images of a red car with the best logo along with mentioning that it is a BEST electrical taxi with a man dressed in a BEST driver's uniform. This image has created a myth in the mind of passengers and media alike. Has BEST really started such a service? Or plans to start something like this in the future? This picture has led to such misunderstanding among people. BEST has not started any such service and does not plan to in the future. Thus, people should not share this image and believe in these fake news, BEST requests Mumbai's citizens."

The official release can be seen below (in Marathi).

Clarification : Regarding viral photo in circulation of an electric cab showing it as BEST vehicle #fakenews #bestupdates pic.twitter.com/z7Z2gFrVo7 — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 26, 2021





