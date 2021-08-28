No, BEST Has Not Launched Electric Taxi In Mumbai
Mumbai's public transport provider has denied any association with a viral image showing its logo on an electric cab
A viral image of a car with a logo of Mumbai public transport service provider, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is their newly launched electric cab service, is fake. BEST has denied any such launch of an electric cab service.
The 'taxi' is a Volkswagen shown to have the public transport provider's logo imprinted on its door, brandishing the traditional red colour that the BEST uses on its buses and says that it is an electric taxi from the organisation. All of this is visible with an individual donning clothing similar to BEST drivers' and ticket conductors' khakis standing next to it.
The claims associated with it says that it is a service being provided by BEST from Mumbai's Ghatkopar suburb from ₹4.50 per kilometer.
The image can be seen below, and the claims on social media follow.
FactCheck
In a statement, BEST has denied this claim. The press release in Marathi translates to, "Since the past few days, many social media platforms have been sharing images of a red car with the best logo along with mentioning that it is a BEST electrical taxi with a man dressed in a BEST driver's uniform. This image has created a myth in the mind of passengers and media alike. Has BEST really started such a service? Or plans to start something like this in the future? This picture has led to such misunderstanding among people. BEST has not started any such service and does not plan to in the future. Thus, people should not share this image and believe in these fake news, BEST requests Mumbai's citizens."
The official release can be seen below (in Marathi).
Also Read: No, Dalveer Bhandari Has Not Been Elected As 'Chief Justice' Of ICJ
Updated On: 2021-08-28T16:42:23+05:30
Claim Review : BEST to start an electric taxi service from Mumbais Ghatkopar
Claimed By : Users of social media
Fact Check : False
📧📣 📝
Next Story