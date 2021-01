Elderly Sikh Farmer Collapsing At Protest Site In Viral Video is Alive

BOOM then reached out to Lovepreet Pabla, one of the demonstrators, who rescued the septuagenarian and provided him first aid at the protest site. Pabla told BOOM that the incident occurred on January 3 morning around 11.3O am. "Iqbal was going to the langar organised by a Muslim federation and he suddenly collapsed near our tent. (Yellow tent seen in the viral video). We then took him to our tent and gave him first aid, checked his blood pressure and informed his relatives. After two hours Iqbal's relatives arrived and took him to Amritsar for treatment," Pabla informed