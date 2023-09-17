A video showing interiors of a cultural centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra is circulating with false claims that it shows visuals of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The video is circulating in the backdrop of speculative reports which state that Ayodhya’s Ram temple is nearing completion and its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take place in January, 2024.



BOOM found that the video is from Nagpur’s Sanskritik Kendra (Cultural Centre) developed by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan organisation. The centre was inaugurated by President of India, Droupadi Murmu on July 5, 2023.

The viral video has been captioned on Facebook as, "Inside view of Sri Ramar Temple Ayodhya final finishing work going on”.

The archive of the video can be seen here.

Similar posts have been shared with captions such as, "Inside view of SHREE RAM TEMPLE, Ayodhya. Final finishing work-going on…”. You can view the links of these posts here and here.

BOOM ran a reverse image search on few of the keyframes from the video and found a similar YouTube Shorts video. Both the videos have a YouTube logo and 'Nagpur Experience' watermarked on it.





The video has been captioned as, "shree Ram Dham || Koradi Mandir || Nagpur ram mandir” and was uploaded on July 8, 2023.

Taking cue from the same, we ran a keyword search and found a news report by ABP Live Marathi with the headline: President Draupadi Murmu, on first visit to Vidarbha, to inaugurate the Ramayana Cultural Center in Koradi on July 5.





The images in the report are similar to the visuals of the viral video.





Press Information Bureau (PIB) also shared images of Murmu visiting the Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan’s Cultural Centre at Koradi, Nagpur on July 5, 2023. Click here.





Below are images posted by President Murmu of her visit to the Cultural Centre on X (formerly Twitter).

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Cultural Centre of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at Koradi, Nagpur. https://t.co/X08wabRKFF pic.twitter.com/6CM34MOJ8h — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 5, 2023

ETV Bharat’s video report on Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Cultural Centre also carried similar visuals. You can view the link of the report here.









