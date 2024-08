An old CCTV footage of a minor getting trapped in an elevator in Mumbai's Dharavi is circulating as a recent incident on social media. BOOM found that the incident is from November, 2020 when a five-year-old died after being trapped in an elevator in a housing society in Dharavi.

The video was also shared by news outlets including Zee News and Maharashtra Times as recent. Click here and here for the archives of the articles.



A user shared the video on X with a caption in Hindi: "Who is responsible..? A five-year-old boy died tragically in a lift accident in Mumbai's Dharavi area. The incident is from 6:59 pm on July 30. Please don't leave the kids alone in the elevator." (Original text in Hindi: जिम्मेदार कौन..? बेहद परेशान करने वाला वायरल वीडियो मुंबई के धारावी इलाके से, लिफ्ट दुर्घटना में पांच वर्षीय बच्चे की दर्दनाक मौत। घटना 30 जुलाई शाम 6:59 बजे कि है कृपया लिफ्ट में बच्चों को अकेला न छोड़े..)





BOOM has chosen not to include the video as it is distressing in nature. The video is also viral on Facebook and WhatsApp with the same claim.





Fact Check



According to the time stamp of the CCTV footage the incident is from November 28, 2020 around 12 noon.

We then ran a reverse image search on a keyframe from the video which led us to an article by the The Sun dated December 1, 2020. According to the report, the incident took place on November 28, 2020 in a society in Dharavi, Mumbai, where a 5 year-old boy Mohammed Huzaifa Sheikh was killed.





Upon relevant keywords searches we found an article by The Indian Express which identified the boy as a Hozefa Shaikh and further added, " (Shaikh) had taken the lift to his fourth floor home and while getting out of it, got stuck between its outer and inner doors. The local police registered an Accidental Death Report."



An Aaj Tak report further reported that the incident took place on the fourth floor of Ghoshi Shelter Building. According to the report, three siblings boarded the elevator from the ground floor to the fourth floor. While the two girls came out, Huzaifa got stuck between the two doors of the lift.



The CCTV footage of the accident was also posted by news agency ANI on X on November 29, 2020.