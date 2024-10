Posters of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holding a gun, with the Hindi text "badla pura," meaning "vengeance/revenge completed," are viral on social media. These claims are falsely linked to the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui.



However, BOOM found that this poster predates Siddiqui’s murder and was made after the encounter of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case that took place in late September this year. NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The shooting was reportedly ordered by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. One false claim stated, “Why is this photo of Devendra Fadnavis trending after the brutal murder of Baba Siddiqui? There is an immoral BJP government in Maharashtra!”

Archive link.

महाराष्ट्र सरकार के एक पूर्व मंत्री, राजनेता और एक उद्योगपति की हत्या हो गई। उसके बाद पुरे मुंबई में महाराष्ट्र के गृहमंत्री और उपमुख्यमंत्री @Dev_Fadnavis की फोटो लगा कर पोस्टर लगा दिया गया "बदला पूरा",



इसका क्या मतलब क्या हुआ की ये हत्या फडणवीस ने करवाई है? एक गृहमंत्री और… pic.twitter.com/r1Idtzw68X — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 13, 2024

Archive link.

Fact-check BOOM conducted a reverse image search, which led to a Hindustan Times report from September 26, 2024, featuring the same photo. It was taken by photojournalist Raju Shinde. The description reads, “After the Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde killed in encounter. Unknown individuals put up posters of Devendra Fadnavis across Mumbai, bearing the phrase "Badla Pura" (Revenge Completed).”





Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls in Badlapur, was killed by Thane police in retaliatory firing, which also injured a police officer. This incident sparked a major political dispute between the state government and the opposition.