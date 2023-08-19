An image showing Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud joining hands while Amit Shah looks away is viral online with the false claim that the Home Minister intentionally ignored the CJI.

BOOM found that the claims are false and a longer video of the event shows that Amit Shah and DY Chandrachud greeted each other by folding and shaking hands before Shah turned away. Chandrachud kept his hands folded to greet Amit Shah's wife, Sonal Shah, who was standing behind him.

Home Minister Amit Shah and CJI DY Chandrachud were present at the Independence Day Celebrations held at the Red Fort along with several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

The clip of Chandrachud and Shah is from this event. One caption on Twitter reads, "Khatta- meetha rishta- Judiciary- Government."













FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that a screengrab from the video has been made viral to make the false claim that Shah ignored Chandrachud. A longer version of the video shows that they both greeted each other and shook hands and after Shah turned away, Chandrachud folded his hands and greeted Sonal Shah.

A keyword search of the video on Google led us to a tweet by ANI uploaded on August 15 with the caption, "#WATCH | CJI DY Chandrachud and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greet each other at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations"





#WATCH | CJI DY Chandrachud and Union Home Minister Amit Shah greet each other at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/3EhYKb9GXC — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023





At the 0:02 mark of the video, Amit Shah and Sonal Shah stand up to greet Chandrachud. Amit Shah places a sheet of paper in his hand on an empty chair to greet Chandrachud and shake hands with him. After this, at 0:09, Chandrachud folds his hands and greets Sonal Shah as well, who greets him back and smiles, as seen at the 0:10 mark. Sonal Shah is cut out of the frame, which is why it looks like the CJI folded hands and did not get any response.















