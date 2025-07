A video of a woman getting apprehended for facilitating exam cheating in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh has surfaced with a false communal claim, with social media posts misidentifying her as Muslim.

BOOM reached out to Bilaspur Police who confirmed to us that the person seen in the video is Anuradha, who was caught outside an examination center assisting her sister Anu Surya cheat in a Public Works Department examination. They further confirmed to us that both the women are Hindus.

The Claim

The viral video shows two men confronting a woman wearing a headscarf outside an examination center in Bilaspur. The men accuse her of helping cheat in a PWD examination while exposing various electronic devices she had with her. Bharatiya Janata Party member Priti Gandhi posted the video on X with the caption, "Burqa clad woman in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, caught red-handed with a walkie talkie & other communication devices, cheating in a PWD exam. While Hindu candidates are made to remove their janeu & mangal sutras, Muslim candidates are safely cheating from inside their burqas!!"

The video was shared by multiple social media accounts with a similar claim. See archives here, here and here.

What We Found

1. Sibling Helps In Cheating : A keyword search led us to multiple news reports about the incident. The Indian Express on July 14, 2025 reported that siblings Anu Surya and Anuradha from Jashpur district were arrested for attempting to cheat in a Public Works Department (PWD) examination being held in a government school at Sarkanda in Bilaspur.

According to a Times Of India report, the siblings' plan was foiled by a local driver who being suspicious of the gadgets they were carrying, alerted the authorities. One of the siblings was found inside the examination hall cheating with a spy camera sewn into her undergarments and a micro speaker in her ear.

2. No Communal Angle: Bilaspur police issued a statement on their Facebook page stating both Anu Surya and Anuradha, daughters of Shri Kaleshwar Ram were arrested on July 14, 2025.

Sarkanda SHO Nilesh Pandey told BOOM that the siblings were in police custody. SHO Pandey further confirmed that both of them belong to the Hindu community and clarified that they were wearing a headscarf and not burqa.

(Additional Reporting: Rohit Kumar)