A photo a utensil pierced with a bullet from Chattogram, Bangladesh, is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from the ongoing farmers' protest.

BOOM found that the photo was taken at Shahparir Dwip, an island in Teknaf, Chattogram, Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, when gunshots hit several homes that were alleged fired by rebels in Myanmar.

Indian farmers from several states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have begun marching to Delhi to demand a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP), in addition to farmer debt waivers and justice in the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence. The use of pellet guns, water cannons, barricades, and tear gas have been reported from several protest sites to deter the farmers. In response, farmers have begun using kites, modified tractors, toothpase, and wet cloths to defend themselves.

The photo is being shared with the caption on X reads, "Everything will be recorded in history Mr. Modi.. #FarmersProtest2024"

BOOM found that the viral photo of a utensil pierced with a bullet is not from the ongoing farmers' protest.

The photo is from Bangladesh and was taken during a recent incident at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, when allegedly firing by rebels in Myanmar hit homes in Shahparir Dwip, an island in Teknaf, Chattogram, Bangladesh.

A reverse image search of the viral image on Google led us to several Bangla news reports reporting on the incident. Dhaka Mail reported on February 7, 2024, on the incident and had the same photo matching the viral photo.









According to report, clashes between Myanmar's rebel groups and the ruling military establishment led to some damage near the Bangladesh border, and gunshots were heard in several districts of Bandarbar and Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh.

Another report by Daily Naya Diganta, published on February 16, reported that locals in Shahparir Dwip, a small island in Teknaf, Chattogram, Bangladesh, near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, heard intense shelling and gunshots over a period of 3-4 hours. This report also carries the viral image in addition to a statement from a local resident who said, "Myanmar bullets have come in the lid of the dexi (pan) of the kitchen of the locals living in the border area of ​​Bangladesh."













News outlet Sangbad also published a similar report on February 16.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar is between the ruling military government and the Three Brotherhood Alliance, fighting for control of the country, after the military took over and toppled the democratically elected government in February 2021.

The Arakan army is an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, which borders Chattogram, Bangladesh. The Arakan army is part of the alliance and fighting against the military.

The fighting has involved gunfights and mortar shells and has seeped its way into Bangladesh as well. Several localities in Bangladesh bordering Myanmar have reported hearing gunshots and shelling near their homes. Paramilitary border guards and Rohingyas refugees from the region are trying to escape the violence and have sought refuge in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from BOOM Bangladesh)

