A disturbing video showing a man being shot dead at a construction site in Brazil is circulating with false claims that the incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

BOOM found that the incident happened in Novo Aleixo in Brazil on June 28, 2024, when a labourer named Lucas Figueiredo, employed at a construction site, was shot dead. In the viral video a man can be seen being taken by surprise as he is shot multiple times while working at a construction site. Moments later, he falls on the floor lifeless.

A user shared the gory video on Facebook with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "The video of the film style murder of a putty worker is going viral on social media. The viral video is said to be from Muzaffarnagar district. Jungle Raj is at its peak in UP." (Original Caption in Hindi: पुट्टी करने वाले मजदूर का फिल्मी स्टाइल में मर्डर का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहा है वायरल वीडियो मुजफ्फरनगर जिले का बताया जा रहा है..Up मे जंगलराज चर्म पर है)



BOOM has chosen not to include the video as it is disturbing in nature.









Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search of the keyframes of the video and found a report related to the incident on a website called 'Documenting Reality'. According to this report, the video shows a case of Manaus, Brazil, where a 27-year-old man named Lucas P was shot dead on June 28 while working at a construction site.

Other visuals of the incident were also published along with the viral video.

Taking a cue, we looked for news reports related to this incident in Portuguese. As per a report published in acritica.com, the incident happed in Novo Aleixo of Manaus, Brazil on June 28, 2024. The report quoted a witness who said the victim, Lucas, alias 'Olhao', was doing putty work when two men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them started to shoot Lucas.

As per an Amazonas Atual report, the video was recorded by the attacker. Thereafter, the suspects fled the scene.

Portal Marcos reported that Lucas was shot 17 times, twelve of them hit his face, three in his arm and two in his chest. The Legal Medical Institute (IML) reached the spot and removed the body.

A report by Diario Manaura stated that Lucas was arrested in 2015 in a drug related case, after which he was released in 2017. Again in April 2024, a warrant was issued against him in another drug trafficking case. The incident probably took place due to a dispute between the criminal groups.







Additionally, we found a reply from Muzaffarnagar Police where they debunked the viral claim. The police said the viral video is not related to Muzaffarnagar. They further added that a case has been registered at Nai Mandi police station against the person who shared the video and legal action is being taken against him.







