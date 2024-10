A video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to a man over a video call is viral on social media with the claim that it shows a Saudi Arabian Sheikh praising the Israeli PM for "eliminating terrorists." The video is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbours.



BOOM found this claim to be false; our fact-check reveals that video is from 2019 and shows Saudi Arabian blogger Mohammed Saud speaking to Netanyahu over a video call to show his support to the latter's Likud Party in the Israeli legislative elections.

The 1.19min-long-video has been widely shared on social media platforms with a viral caption which reads, "A Sunni sheikh from Saudi Arabia praising Israeli PM Netanyahu for eliminating terrorists. While Abduls here protest against Israel, whats wrong with Indian Muslims? In India are just considered for vote bank by some so called secular politicians. Asaduddin Owaisi was not reachable for the comments."





Old Video Revived With Misleading Claims



BOOM did a reverse image search with a keyframe from the viral video, which led us to a YouTube video uploaded to a verified Lebanon-based channel named Al Mayadeen Channel. The video had an Arabic title, which translated in English as "Netanyahu calls Saud."

The Arabic caption of the YouTube video translated to English as, "Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud calls Netanyahu from Riyadh during the Likud Party voting process to offer support and wishes he could vote for Netanyahu."

Taking cue from this we did a few keyword searches, and found a news report by Middle East Eye on this call between Netanyahu and Saud.

According to the article, the call took place ahead of the primary challenge during the legislative elections in Israel in 2019-2020, after the country's political parties were stuck in a deadlock in back-to-back hung elections.

A quick look-up on Mohammed Saud revealed that he is a Saudi internet personality, known for his vocal support to Israel. Saud reportedly disappeared in October 2023, with his whereabouts being unknown till date.