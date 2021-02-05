Myanmar Coup: 2017 Image Of Aung San Suu Kyi Resurfaces

A set of three images of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party leader Aung San Suu Kyi crying after attending a funeral in 2017 is viral in the backdrop of the military coup in Myanmar.

The viral image shows a tearful Aung San Suu Kyi inside a car. Netizens misleadingly claim that Aung San Suu Kyi broke down after she was arrested by the military.

The Myanmar military announced on February 1, that it has taken control of the country for 12 months and declared a state of emergency. The NLD and Suu Kyi won a landslide victory in national elections in November 2020 with the military backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) losing around half their seats. The USDP later alleged the election results to be fraudulent and just before the newly elected members of Myanmar's parliament were due to be sworn in on February 1, the military detained the NLD party leaders, Aung San Suu Kyi, Win Myint and other important figures from the elected ruling party.



Archive of the post can be seen here.





It is also viral in Bangla with a similar narrative that reads, ''On that day, the Rohingya Muslims wept in tears and the river was stained with the blood of their bodies. The leader of peace is in turmoil today !!14 days remand! Tears welled up in her eyes. It is also an education for the neighboring countries.God, you are the great judge.'' Here is the archive of the post.





It is also being shared on Twitter with the caption, ''When she detained, she smiled for us but we are crying for her.....Loudly crying faceFolded hands. Save our leaders. Save our country.'' Archive can be seen here.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photo and found the same image on international stock photo archives, Getty Images website. The image was taken on August 17, 2017. The caption reads, ''TOPSHOT - Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending the funeral service for the National League for Democracy (NLD) party's former chairman Aung Shwe in Yangon on August 17, 2017." The photo was originally clicked by an AFP journalist.





Myanmar news organisation, The Global New Light Of Myanmar, stated that the funeral event was attended by the then state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon on August 17, 2017.

