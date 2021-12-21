Rs 15k Stipend To Temple Priests By Assam Govt Is A One-Time Payment

Viral posts on Facebook claim that the Assam state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will provide Rs. 15,000 to temple priests every month.

BOOM found this claim to be misleading; while the Assam government had indeed decided to provide financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to temple priests and Namghorias (priests in Vaishnav prayer halls) as part of a COVID-19 relief package, it was announced as a one-time payment, and not a monthly payment.

Viral posts contained a sketched image of Sarma with the following text:

"असम CM हिमंता दादा ने दिल जित लिया। हिमंता दादा की असम सरकार अब मंदिर के पुजारियों को देगी प्रति माह 15000 रूपया महीना सभी सनातनी की तरफ से हिमंता दादा को वंदन"

English translation: Assam CM Himanta Dada has won hearts. Himanta Dada's Assam government will now give 15000 rupees per month to the priests of the temple. Salutations to Himanta Dada on behalf of all Sanatanis.





We searched for the caption on Facebook to find this image, along with the text, being widely shared on the social media platform.





Fact Check

We did a simple keyword search on Google with "Assam government 15000 temple priests", which directed us to a number of news reports about a relief package by Assam government under CM Sarma.

The news reports mentioned that this relief package contained financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to temple priests and Namghorias, but only as a one time payment.

An article by The Hindu reported, "It also approved one-time financial assistance of ₹15,000 to priests and Namghorias (priests in Vaishnav prayer halls)."

Yet another article by The Economic Times read, "The priests of the temple and head of Namghars (Vaishnavite place of worship) will get Rs 15,000 each."

The articles also mentioned that drivers and helpers of privately operated buses with get a financial assistance of Rs. 10,000, also as a one-time payment.

We also found a graphic tweeted by Sarma, which clearly mentions that the Rs. 15,000 provided to temple priests and Namghorias is a one-time grant.







Furthermore, we also came across a video of a press conference made by Assam's health minister Keshab Mahanta on November 4, 2021, where he mentions that the Rs. 15,000 provided to temple priests and Namghorias will be a 'one-time assistance'.




