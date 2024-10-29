The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit posted an edited image of an auto rickshaw on social media, containing a political graffiti saying, "Drive Kejriwal away from Delhi." The posts shared by BJP Delhi purported the image as a real example of anti-Kejriwal sentiments in Delhi.



BOOM found that the original photo is old, and has been taken on April 13, 2013. Furthermore, the original photo had a different text, which read, "Ayush Gupta - Akansha, when will you come home." Since then, the image was found being used frequently as a meme, with custom texts replacing the original.

The edited image was shared by BJP Delhi on Facebook, Instagram and X with a Hindi caption, which translates to English as, "The people of Delhi have decided. Kejriwal has to be chased away!"





Old Image, Used As Meme

BOOM did a reverse image search of the viral photo, and found various versions of it with different text written on the auto rickshaw.

The same image was used by glue producer Fevicol for an ad. The text on the auto was changed to, "Don't come too near, you'll get stuck," along with the Fevicol logo being added.



Looking through the search results, we found the original version of the image uploaded to Wikimedia's directory, with the metadata intact.









We downloaded the image and inspected the metadata, which revealed that the image was April 10, 2013. This image had a different text on the auto rickshaw, which read, "Ayush Gupta - Akansha, when will you come home."