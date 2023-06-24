An old video of a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US has been revived amid the PM's recent state visit to the country.

BOOM found that the video is from 2019, when protests against PM Modi and the revocation of article 370 took place ahead of the PM's address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Narendra Modi will soon conclude his three-day state visit to the United States where he held bilateral discussions with President Joe Biden about the two countries' deepening ties, followed by a joint press conference and a state dinner hosted at the White House.

This video of protestors hanging shoes around an effigy of PM Modi as a form of protest is viral in this context. A placard that reads 'Face of Indian Terrorism' is also hung on the effigy. This video was shared by Congress' Hitendra Pithadiya on Twitter who wrote, "Are you still think that an Indian PM got grand reception in the US? #ModiInAmerica #ModiNotWelcome."













Click here to view the tweet and here for an archive.

The video is also circulating as recent on Facebook.









Click here to view the post and here for an archive.





FACT-CHECK





BOOM found that the video is from a September 2019 protest against PM Modi held near Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, New York.

We ran a keyword search of the video on Facebook and found that several users had uploaded the same video in 2019. (see here, here and here).









PM Modi had visited the US in September 2019 for two major events. On September 22, he attended the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas, and on September 27, he addressed a session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His visit led to protests in both Houston's NRG stadium, where the Howdy Modi event was organised, and in New York.



We looked for more information about the protest in New York and found a circular by Stand With Kashmir. According to this, protestors would gather near the United Nations building on September 27 to protest "Narendra Modi's ongoing blockade and human rights violations in Kashmir." The government of India had struck down article 370 and revoked Kashmir's special status just a few months prior to this in August.













The address of the protest in this circular was 'Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, East 47th Street between UN Plaza & 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017'. Taking a cue from this, we geolocated the site of the protest and found visuals of East 47 Street matching our viral video.





Here is a comparison between the street view and our viral video:









Also Read:No, This Video Does Not Show PM Modi Being Abused During Recent US Visit

