Old Video Of Amit Shah Falling From A Stage In MP Shared As Kolkata

A viral clip showing Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, falling off a stage in Madhya Pradesh is circulating on social media with a false claim that the incident took place at a rally held in West Bengal.

The clip is viral in the backdrop of Shah's visit to Kolkata on February 18. On his two-day visit to Bengal, Amit Shah flagged off the final leg of the five phases of Rath Yatra. He also paid a visit to the Kapil Muni ashram and addressed the poribartan yatra at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas.

The viral video shows a public gathering where Amit Shah slips on a stage and people rush to pick him up.

The caption of the video refers to the ongoing farmers' protest and takes a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party after the protesting farmers and the Center reached a deadlock about meeting the former's demands. The caption reads, ''Amit Shah fell off the stage while running after seeing farmers in Kolkata rally.''

Archive can be seen here.





It is also viral on Facebook with Marathi and Punjabi captions that read, ''Amit Shah fell off the stage while running after seeing the farmers in the Calcutta rally. Sources are the news.''

Archive of such posts can be seen here and here.





Fact Check

BOOM ran a keyword search with the words "Amit Shah falls off a stage" and found a number of news reports and videos on the incident. A report by Times of India published on November 24, 2018 carries the same video with a title, "BJP President Amit Shah falls off stage during a rally in Madhya Pradesh". According to the report, the then BJP president Shah slipped from a chariot during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh on November 24 which went viral on social media. The incident took place during a rally in Ashok Nagar where Shah was campaigning for BJP party for the upcoming assembly elections.

India Today also reported on the incident from 2018 that took place in Madhya Pradesh.









