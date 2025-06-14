Old Video Of Smoke In Aircraft Viral As Last Moments Of AI171 Before Crash

An old video of a smoke-filled cabin of a Ryanair flight has surfaced with a false claim that it shows final moments inside the Air India 171 flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12.

BOOM found that the viral video is from January, 2020, when thick smoke filled the aircraft of Ryanair causing the passengers to panic. The aircraft, traveling to London, made an emergency landing soon after takeoff in Bucharest, Romania.

On June 12, 2025 a London-bound Air India flight crashed minutes after takeoff into the hostel block of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. A sole passenger survived the crash, with nearly 300 reported dead, including those aboard the plane and the students in the hostel.

The Claim

The video is circulating with the caption, "Final Moments Captured: Last Video Emerges from Ill-Fated Flight To London!.. In a chilling twist of fate, the very last video recorded and sent out by a brave passenger aboard the ill-fated Air Indian flight 171 en route to London on June 12, 2025, has surfaced."

What We Found

BOOM found multiple news reports about the emergency landing of the Ryanair aircraft in 2020 in Bucharest.

1. Incident From 2020

Through reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found multiple social media posts from 2020 carrying the same video. A Facebook page uploaded the video on January 21, 2020, stating that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Ryanair returned to Romania's Bucharest just an hour after take-off.

2. News Reports About Ryanair Emergency Landing

A related keyword search showed news articles from January, 2020. Express.co.uk reported about panic among passengers when thick smoke filled the cabin of a Ryanair aircraft after take-off at 5000 feet in-air. The report further quoted a Ryanair spokesperson stating, the cause of this smoke was believed to be the de-icing fluid that was ingested through the air conditioning system.

Metro.co.uk, The Independent reported the London-bound Ryanair flight had 169 passengers and four crew members onboard at the time of the incident.

3. Viral Visuals From Ryanair Interior

We also compared the interior of the cabin, especially the seats, visible in the viral video and found they are similar to that of the interiors of Ryanair aircrafts.







