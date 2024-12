An AI generated photo of a pregnant Hindu woman kissing a minor Muslim boy is being shared, falsely attributed to Hindi news outlet NDTV India with a false and communal claim that it is a real incident from Uttarakhand.

The graphic claims that in Nainital in Uttarakhand a 38-year-old woman got pregnant by a 16-year-old minor boy.

The AI photo with the logo of NDTV India is being shared with a sarcastic caption that claims, "the new brother-in-law of blind devotees is just 16 years old"





FACT-CHECK: No, NDTV India has not reported on any incident of a Hindu woman marrying a minor Muslim boy



BOOM found that the AI-generated photo showing a Hindu woman kissing a minor Muslim was not reported or posted by NDTV India. We also did not find any news reports that corroborated the claim.

Using keywords like the names mentioned in the caption, we did not find any credible news reports about any such case reported.



We also noticed that the NDTV India graphics posted on X by its official handle are different from the viral graphic that has the AI photo.





BOOM also tested the viral photo using a deepfake detection tool created by TrueMedia.org. The results showed that it has substantial evidence of manipulation of it being AI-generated.





BOOM has previously debunked AI generated photos that have been shared with false and communal claims.