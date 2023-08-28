An AI generated image of actor Aamir Khan is circulating on Facebook with false claims that it shows him as cricketer Lala Amarnath from a biopic based on the latter.

BOOM was able to confirm that the image has been created through using Generative AI and shows an imaginary depiction of Indian actors in the characters of the film Oppenheimer.

According to speculative reports, Aamir Khan will be seen playing cricketer Lala Amarnath in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.



The photo shows a young Aamir Khan dressed in a military general's uniform. The image has been captioned as, "Check Story And Watch - Aamir Khan Next Movie Update is here Biopic on Lala amarnath With Rajkumar Hirani Watch nOw. #aamirkhan #amirkhan #lalaamarnath #rajkumarhirani."

Fact Check

BOOM first ran a reverse image on the photograph and found several news articles which featured an Instagram post depicting Indian actors in the characters from Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.



Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer revolves around biography of theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer. The post features actor Shah Rukh Khan as J Robert Oppenheimer, on whom the biopic has been made and Anushka Sharma as Katherine Oppenheimer, wife of Robert Oppenheimer.

Aamir Khan has been imagined as Leslie Groves, one of the key characters in the film. Groves is known to have been part of the project that developed the atomic bomb during the Second World War.

The Instagram post has been captioned as, "Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project" with an Indian star cast under Christopher Nolan's direction would be a cinematic masterpiece, showcasing the brilliance of both Oppenheimer's scientific mind and the talents of the Indian film industry."

The artist @wild.trance also has a disclaimer that the images have been generated using AI. The artist also stated that the image has been made with Midjourney AI and Photoshop.









We then ran the image through four AI image detection tools including Maybe's AI Art Detector, Optic AI or Not, Illuminarty and Hive Moderation. All the four tools detecetd the image as been largely made by a generative AI tool.

Additionally, upon relevant prompts given to Midjourney's discord, BOOM was able to create a similar image of Aamir Khan, in the avatar of Leslie Groves.

