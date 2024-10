A viral video showing a group of burqa-wearing women carrying the Indian flag is being falsely claimed to depict Palestinian women using the tricolour to flee the war-torn region of Gaza. The post alleges that these women are using the Indian flag as a shield to avoid attacks during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

FactCheck

BOOM found that the video is not from Gaza nor is it related to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The footage was recorded during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, Iraq, in August 2023. The video shows a group of Indian Muslim women participating in the pilgrimage, where national flags are commonly carried for identification purposes.

BOOM had previously debunked the same video when it went viral in 2023 with a misleading claim. We had then spoken to the person who shot the video, who confirmed that the viral video was shot in Karbala, Iraq, during a religious procession that he and his wife attended.